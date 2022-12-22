Rashford Scored A Great Goal Vs Burnley – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to urge Marcus Rashford to continue his World Cup form at his club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Rashford‘s performances are improving a lot from game to game, and he hopes he can maintain his current level throughout the second half of the season.

Ten Hag added that Marcus scored a great goal vs Burnley with his run, dribble and finish.

His words, “I think he is on a very good level,”

“His performances are improving a lot from game to game and I hope and expect him to keep going with his performance level.”

“I think he invested a lot with runs behind the defending line and he scored a great goal with the dribble and a great finish, I think he is in great form and I hope he can keep his focus and performances.”

“You never know and it’s always difficult after an international break,”

“Especially five weeks of not playing together — this team never played together today — but they played with our principles.”

“We also created good chances for them so we have to step up and we have to do better.”