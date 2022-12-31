Rashford Shouldn’t Ruin The Next 6 Months Of His Season – Scholes

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has come out to label Marcus Rashford stupid after he was dropped for the club’s trip to Wolves for disciplinary reasons. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not happy with the fact that Rashford is jeopardizing his own form by being stupid enough to get disciplined at this point in time.

Scholes added that he can just hope his offense won’t ruin the next six months of his season.

His words, “He’s jeopardising his own form by being stupid, or whatever he’s done,”

“I hope it doesn’t jeopardise the next six months of his season.”