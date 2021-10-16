Rashford’s Best Is Yet To Come – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to urge Marcus Rashford to prioritize football henceforth. The Norwegian recently revealed that he believes the best is yet to come from the Manchester United striker.

According to him, even if Rashford has done a lot of commendable things off the pitch, it is time to focus on only football because he has got a challenge on his hands at MUFC.

Ole added that he expects the English forward to express himself and show his talents now that he is back from injury.

His words, “I know that we will see the best of Marcus in the years to come,”

“He has done remarkable things at a young age but he is now coming into the best age for a footballer and he is learning, getting more experienced.”

“He has time to reflect on … what he has done off the pitch as well, because he has done some fantastic things and now to … maybe prioritise his football and focus on football because he’s got a challenge on his hands here at Man Utd, he has a challenge on his hands to play for England, and I think Marcus is one of those who takes up those challenges.”

“He is going to express himself and his talent and he knows that we want a lot from him but we are going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be.”