Real Madrid Fans Must Support Bale – Casemiro

Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro has come out to blast fans for booing club forward, Gareth Bale. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when one Real Madrid player is whistled at, the entire team gets whistled at, and that affects the team negatively in the long run.

Casemiro added that Bale has to be supported by the fans because he is a historic player for the club.

His words, “When one player is whistled at, we all get whistled at. I don’t agree when this happens,”

“We have to support him. I don’t like the way Bale was whistled the other day because he is a historic player for this club.”

“When you whistle at a player like that you whistle at the history of this club. If we are all together, we are all together.”

“I want the Bernabeu to make my hair stand on end. We are counting on the support of the public.”