Real Madrid Keeps Disrespecting PSG With Mbappe Approach – Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director, Leonardo has come out to say that he is very angry at Real Madrid’s continued pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. He recently revealed that he feels the club deserves to be punished for constantly trespassing.

According to him, what Real Madrid has been doing is really disrespectful as they shouldn’t be talking to a player from another club publicly over and over again.

Leonardo added that he can’t believe Real coach, the board and Madrid players keep speaking about a PSG player whenever they feel like it.

His words, “At Madrid they are denying it, but I think that Real Madrid have been trying to sign Mbappe [as a free agent] for a while,”

“They have been talking publicly about Mbappe for two years. That should be punished.”

“I see it as disrespectful towards Mbappe. He is not just another player, he is one of the best players in the world.”

“The coach, the board, Real Madrid’s players have spoken about Kylian… I think it is part of their plan. It is not respectful.”