Real Madrid Remains My Home Despite Interest From Saudi Arabia – Modric

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. Recall that the Croatian, whose contract had been set to expire at the Bernabeu, had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Following an announcement of his new contract in the Spanish capital, Modric simply wrote, “Home Sweet Home” on Twitter.

He follows Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in extending their contracts with the club this summer and is still regarded as a key player for the 14-time European champions.

WOW.