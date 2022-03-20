Real Madrid Should Sign Haaland While They Can – Guti

Real Madrid legend, Guti has come out to say that the club must sign Erling Haaland while they still can. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if the Spanish giant fails to sign the Norwegian this summer, it might be impossible to bring him to the club in the nearest future.

Goti added that Mbappe is definitely a player for Madrid to be enthusiastic about, and it will be a good signing for La Liga.

His words, “Mbappe inspires enthusiasm among all of us, not just at Real Madrid. It’s very important for La Liga that he comes.”

“And if Haaland can come, all the better. If they don’t sign Haaland now, they will never sign him. Because then he’ll go to another big club and it will be difficult to sign him.”

“Benzema is great but look at the age he is,”

“Hopefully he can hold out longer, but he’s his age and if you can spare him in games and use Haaland instead, all the better.”