Real Madrid Wanted Iniesta When His Renewal Dragged On At Barcelona – Predrag Mijatovic

Ex-Real Madrid director, Predrag Mijatovic has come out to say that the club were once on the verge of signing Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Madrid definitely wanted his signature at a point, especially as the player and Barcelona were taking too much time finding an agreement with the renewal of his contract.

Predrag added that the club even talked to his father at the time, but he eventually agreed with FCB.

His words, “Yes, I wanted to sign him. We were, well, close… I don’t know if close. But we took advantage of it when he was renewing, he couldn’t reach an agreement,”

“We talked to his father. We tried to talk to his representative to take advantage of the opportunity. He had a high clause and we were determined to pay it. He was like a player who always admired him and he was a phenomenon.”