Real Madrid Will Approach Martinelli Sooner Or Later – Ramires

Ex-Brazil midfielder, Ramires has come out to warn Arsenal that it is inevitable that Real Madrid will make a move for Gabriel Martinelli. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player who has been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, so he expects Real Madrid to come for him sooner or later.

Ramires added that Arsenal is surely a big club right now, but there is always another level.

His words, “Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player, he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity.”

“It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door. At Arsenal, he is playing for a huge club with lots of ambition, but of course, there’s always going to be another level. I’d say it’s down to Martinelli and what he wants, you know, it’s natural for players like him to think about teams such as Real Madrid, the size and stature of that club, and how it was maybe a childhood dream to play for them.”

“There’s always going to be talk around him. Even in Brazil, people are wondering where his next move is going to be. Arsenal must do everything they can to keep hold of him, because he’s an amazing player and I’m confident there’s another level he can reach.”