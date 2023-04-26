Real Madrid Will Play Better In The UCL – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to apologize to the fans after Real Madrid lost 4-2 to Girona. He, however, insisted that Los Blancos will be fine against Manchester City, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his team was horrible defensively in the game and unconvincing in the duels, so he envisaged a difficult match for 90 minutes.

Ancelotti, however, added that he understands the fans are hurt, but he guarantees a better game in the cup final and UCL.

His words, “It’s tough because when you lose it must be tough. The match was bad in defence. And that was the key, because we did well on the ball, especially at the beginning. But we were not convincing in the duels, we were caught in two counter-attacks, and from there, everything became more difficult.”

“I understand that the fans are hurt, we apologise. We are also hurt. But the fans know that we will be fine in the cup final, as well as in the semi-final (against City). It’s harder to say today, but this match does not represent Madrid. We apologise, but we must look ahead.”

“Yes, it can (be good for the team),”

“A defeat is never good, but the defensive commitment is too important and if we have it, we will always win. It’s unbelievable. The team was on a good defensive streak. We conceded with a lack of forcefulness in the duels and a lack of organisation. Every time they came out from the back they made uncontrolled transitions. And in one minute in the second half our legs were cut off. We are very hurt. We have to pick ourselves up. We have everything at stake.”