Regardless Of Your Religion, Pray For Pele – Cesar Sampaio

Brazil’s assistant coach, Cesar Sampaio has come out to urge everyone to send a prayer to Pele who is currently at the hospital. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, regardless of everyone’s religion, it is very important to send a prayer to the football legend who has influenced footballers all across the globe.

Cesar added that Pele not only influenced athletes to believe in themselves to become great professionals, he has inspired non-athlethes as well.

His words, “Regardless of your religion we ask you to send a prayer.”

“He is a man who has influenced me not only as an athlete but as a human being.”

“Even being able to talk to him was so difficult because of what he represents.”