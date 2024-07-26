Reports Saying Ortega Getting Praised Affected Me Are False – Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson has come out to deny that he was hurt by the praise heaped on Stefan Ortega last season. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the article published by The Athletic about his alleged dissatisfaction with Ortega is completely false, and he did not have any issues with Stefan getting praised for his exploits in his absence.

Ederson added that he remains focused on preparing for the forthcoming season after recovering from his recent injury.

His words, “I would like to clarify that the note published by The Athletic yesterday, referring to my alleged dissatisfaction with a co-worker, is completely false.

The alleged day reported was, without a doubt, one of the most difficult days of my career, when I suffered a fracture that prevented me from playing in the final stretch of the season and, consequently, from representing my country in the Copa América.

At the time of the injury, my only thought was to continue in the match, defending City in the fight for the title we had won, but the emotion of the match would be greater than the reality and, inevitably, I would not be able to continue as I would have liked due to the damage it caused, completely blocking my field of vision.

I remain focused on preparing for the season.”

WOW.