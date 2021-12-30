Representing Ivory Coast At AFCON 2021 Is The Highest Honor For Me – Haller

Ajax player, Sebastien Haller has come out to slam the disrespect shown towards the Africa Cup of Nations. This is coming after being asked if he will pick the Ivory Coast over Ajax in January, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact that he was even asked such question is disrespect on its own because no European will be asked to choose between his club or the European Championship.

Haller added that representing Ivory Coast at the AFCON is the highest honour for an African player.

His words, “This statement shows the disrespect for Africa. Would this ever have been presented to a European player towards a European Championship?”

“This tournament was actually supposed to be held in the summer but was postponed due to corona. Of course, I will go to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Ivory Coast. That is the highest honour.”

“And of course, I would have liked to have taken the plane in between to be able to play against FC Utrecht and PSV, but that is simply impossible.”

“This situation is very frustrating. I hate having to choose between my country and my club. That’s really shit. I play with Ajax for the title and those two matches are very important because they influence the ranking.”