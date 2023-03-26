Restore APGA’s lost glory – Ohanaeze’s Isiguzoro tells Njoku

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to restore the party’s lost glory.

APGA has been faced with years of crisis, defying all interventions. Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State is the only governor on the party’s platform.

Just last week, the Supreme Court restored Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the party.

In a statement on Monday, Isiguzoro, who is the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said Njoku has a duty to restore APGA’s lost fortunes in line with late Igbo leader, Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu’s visions.

“It is cheering that the Supreme Court has brought an end to years of litigation and factionalization in the party.

“Chief Edozie Njoku is a founding member of APGA and his confirmation by the Supreme Court is a new dawn for the party since he will restore the party’s master plan.

“The tenacity and dedication with which Njoku’s executives followed up the court case depicts the Igbo spirit of perseverance and dedication.

Surely, under Njoku, APGA shall regain its place as a party to be reckoned with as envisaged by her founding fathers like Chief Chekwas Okorie and Dim Emeka Ojukwu.

“With Njoku at the helm of affairs, APGA is set to blossom beyond Anambra State into a regional and even national party,” Isiguzoro stated.