Retirement Will Be A Relief Amid The Constant Pressure – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to say that he will retire from boxing if he loses to Jermain Franklin in his comeback fight at the O2 Arena. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that he will not keep fighting if people no longer want him to, because the competitor in him will never let that happen.

Anthony Joshua added that the fans put so much pressure on him that retirement will actually be a relief.

His words, “I will. I will retire if I lose.”

“I’m not here to battle people. If people want me to retire I will retire. I’m not going to fight if people don’t want me too. It’s not even about the money. It’s about the competitor in you. That’s what’s important.”

“It comes with the business and it comes with the territory, I know that.”

“I know when I am retired, I am gonna be chilling. I’m gonna be thinking f**k everyone. I am done.”

“You lot put so much pressure on me so when I am done, the chains are going to be gone. I am going to be laughing and loving life.”