Revelations About Late Osinachi’s Husband Made Female Officers Livid – Honey Evarist

A Nigerian lawyer, Honey Evarist has come out to claim that late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband used to allegedly make their kids stomp on her and hit her. She recently had her say while she was live at the FCT Police Command with Osinachi’s husband and their 4 children.

According to her, the revelation of Osinachi’s kids stomping on her when she was alive made the female officers livid while they were all at the station.

Honey added that the husband of the deceased actually held the late singer down while her own kids were forced to do that to their mother.

Her words, “I’m Live in Police Command (FCT) Osinachi’s Killer husband is here with their 4 children.”

“Do you know this man holds the singer down and makes the kids stomp on her and hit her?”

“The female officers here are beyond livid.”

WOW.