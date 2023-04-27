Reverse suspension of C’River commissioner – APC chairman orders ward

The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba has ordered the Ward 8 exco in Calabar Municipality to immediately reverse the purported suspension of the commissioner for culture and tourism, Ntufam Ekpenyong Iso.

Eba summoned the ward Exco yesterday for a meeting where he reportedly scolded them and cancelled the suspension.

According to media reports, the ward exco suspended Iso, citing alleged anti-party activities.

According to party officials, Eba said that there was nothing like suspension in the party for now, charging them to retract the announcement of the suspension.

“The State party chairman has reversed the suspension and directed the ward 8 chairman, Kingsley Ekpe to retract the announcement immediately as there was no suspension in the first place since due process was not followed”, a stalwart who attended the meeting said.

Findings indicated that the ward chairman and the secretary, Gilbert Bassey Otu allegedly used fake names and signatures for attendance at a meeting where they discussed the commissioner’s suspension.

They then attached list of attendees to the purported suspension letter.

When contacted, the commissioner said the purported suspension was the handiwork of some evil persons in his ward.

“That purported suspension was fake. People who thought that they can become Commissioner through blackmail were behind it.

“I am happy that the ward exco during the meeting with the state party chairman yesterday confessed and dissociated themselves from it,” he said.