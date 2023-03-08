    Login
    Rhodes-Vivour @40: Peter Obi sends victory message to Lagos guber candidate

    Politics

    The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, felicitated with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the LP governorship candidate in Lagos State on his 40th birthday celebration.

    Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 Election, Peter Obi
    Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 Election, Peter Obi

    Obi, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, wished Rhodes-Vivour victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls, which according to him would usher in a new and better Lagos.

    Rhodes-Vivour will be challenging the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the highly coveted seat.

    “Dear @GRVlagos, on behalf of my family, and the whole Obidient family, I wish you a Happy 40th Birthday. I wish you exceeding success in every area of your life. May your victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls, usher in a new and better Lagos State which you have always desired. God Bless!” Obi tweeted.

