Right Wing Doesn’t Suit Rashford’s Strength – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to reveal Marcus Rashford’s best position on the pitch. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rashford‘s best position is as a number 9 or from the left, and he admits that the tactical tweak he made vs Aston Villa did not play to his strength.

Erik, however, added that he believes Marcus should be able to play across all three forward positions.

His words, “He can play there, as he can stretch across all the three positions, and he can score goals in each [of them]. The best position for Rashford is the number nine or coming in from the left.”