Robertson Is Right To Say Liverpool’s Struggles Keep Getting Worse – Richard Keys

Popular pundit, Richard Keys has come out to blame Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool’s struggles this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, nobody expected such a calamitous meltdown at Anfield this season, and Andy Robertson is right to day it is going from bad to worse.

He added that even if he will not suggest that Klopp be sacked anytime soon, everything falls at his door.

His words, “What on earth has happened at Anfield?”

“Nobody expected such a calamitous meltdown, but Andy Robertson is right – it’s only getting worse.”

“I’m not going to suggest that Klopp should go – but this all falls at his door. He should’ve seen it coming. That’s what the best do. It’s what made Fergie great. He’d dismantle teams at the peak of their powers. He knew exactly when to do surgery.”

“And that’s why I’ve always been convinced he knew he was leaving a bang ordinary team behind when he retired. This painful decade for United has only served to underline what an extraordinary period his time in charge was. I’ve always believed Fergie knew what he was doing when he walked. His previous record at re-building tells you that. I’m not a fan – but I’ve also always said he was the best ever. Guardiola isn’t in the same class.”