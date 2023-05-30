Roma Players Know Where My Future Lies – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to say that he has not spoken to any other club amid speculation he is wanted at Paris Saint-Germain. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is yet to speak with any other club as things stand, so he cannot confirm any negotiations at this time.

Mourinho, however, added that he has spoken to his team about his future, and they already know how things will pan out.

His words, “I haven’t spoken with any other club as things stand. There are no negotiations,”

“I told the truth [on future] to my team — but it’s something that stays between me and the team. They know what I will do.”