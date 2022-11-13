Roma Remains A United Group Despite Poor Form – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to dig out his squad in public once again. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he currently has players performing at a very low level, and he hopes the break will give his boys some time to rediscover their spark.

Jose added that despite the current poor form on the pitch, Roma remains a united group.

His words, “I don’t want to hide, there are players here who right now are performing at a very low level. The break is coming up, it will be the right moment for certain players to look at themselves and try a little self-criticism.”

“Despite all these problems, we are a united group. A team that misses a penalty at the 92nd minute is usually dead, but not us, we kept going. I called these final 20 minutes the ‘minutes of hope’ that one day we can play [Lorenzo] Pellegrini and [Paulo] Dybala together.”