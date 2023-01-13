Romantic Bollywood Movies Have Got Nothing On Me And My Husband – Omawumi

Popular singer, Omawumi and her husband, Tosin Yusuf are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. Recall that the couple had their traditional wedding in January 2018, and their love has been growing stronger since then.

Flaunting a loved-up photo of them on her Instagram page, the singer simply thanked her husband for eight years of friendship, support and happiness.

Her words, ”Happy Anniversary My Distinguished, Handsome, Gentleman of a Husband @tosinyussuf

8 Years of love, friendship, support and happiness…

I will always run to you in slow motion in a field of flowers! Indian film has got nothing on us!”

WOW.