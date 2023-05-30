Romelu Lukaku, Megan Thee Stallion Now Dating?

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has sparked dating rumours with American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. The pair were recently spotted at his teammate, Lautaro Martinez’s wedding which took place at a five-star hotel in Como, Italy over the weekend.

Recall that the Belgian footballer recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens.

Megan Thee Stallion is also believed to have broken up with her fellow rapper, Pardison Fontaine, according to All HipHop reports.

