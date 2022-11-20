Ronaldo Can’t Deal With His Career Coming To An End – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to urge Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo to seek therapy after his bombshell interview. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is very sad to see Ronaldo go this route after the career he has had, and it is clear that he can’t deal with his football career coming to an end.

Ian Wright added that CR7 is not used to hearing negativity, but it keeps coming amid his poor form in front of goal nowadays.

His words, ”It’s quite sad to see when you consider what Cristiano Ronaldo has done and what he’s achieved in his career.”

”For him not to be able to deal with his career coming to an end – it happens to all of us, it happened to me – you do feel a sense of “is that it?”. He’s not used to hearing negativity but now it is coming to him. It must be difficult for him and something he may need to seek counselling for.”

