Ronaldo Has The Edge Over Messi With His Al-Nassr Move – Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr gives him the edge over World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, Piers Morgan has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he loves the fact that the fallout from their famous interview has given Ronaldo the opportunity to challenge himself yet again in a new country and league.

Piers added that football in the Middle East is really taking off, and Saudi Arabia is proof.

His words, “Thanks to the fall-out from our interview, Ronaldo signed the biggest transfer deal in football history, and is now the world’s highest-paid athlete, at the age of 37,”

“He’s also doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi’s Argentina.”