Ronaldo Understood My Reason For Benching Him – Fernando Santos

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos has come out to say that it is high time Cristiano Ronaldo is left alone. This is coming after facing another news conference dominated by questions about the striker, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Cristiano was surely not happy about getting benched because he has always been a starting player for so many years.

Santos added that he had a normal conversation where he explained his viewpoints to Ronaldo, and the Portuguese forward understood.

His words,”I spoke to him after lunch on the day of the game and invited him into my office,”

“For obvious reasons, Cristiano was not happy about it, as he has always been the starting player.”

“He told me: ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’ But we had a normal conversation in which I explained my viewpoints and of course he accepted them. We had a frank and normal conversation.”

“He has never told me he wanted to leave the national team, and it’s high time we stopped with the conversation.”

“He decided to warm up with his colleagues and celebrated all the goals we scored. At the end, he was the one who invited his colleagues to thank the fans.”

“It’s high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. In every news conference, 90% of the questions are about Cristiano Ronaldo.”