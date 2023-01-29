Ronaldo Will Still Play European Football Before Retiring – Rudi Garcia

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe at some stage, Al-Nassr boss, Rudi Garcia has said. He recently revealed that the Portuguese striker will not see out his remarkable career in Saudi Arabia, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely a positive addition to the club because he always does his best to disperse defenders during games.

Rudi added that CR7 is one of the best players in the world, and he would expect him to still play top level football before retiring.

His words, “Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”