Ronaldo Winning The Ballon d’Or Is A Possibility – Finidi George

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo could win the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Ajax legend, Finidi George has said. He recently revealed that even if Portugal crashed out early at Euro 2020, anything is still possible in football.

According to him, it is still too early to call the winner because we must put the performance of other players into consideration, including Messi and Lewandowski.

Finidi added that the strongest contender for the award would be known in the coming weeks.

His words, “Although Portugal crashed out early at Euro 2020, it is still too early to call because you must put the performance of other players into consideration.”

“Everything is possible, he could still end up winning it. And if he doesn’t win it, that’s no problem.”

“Apart from him, players like [Lionel] Messi and [Robert] Lewandowski are doing very well so, when it comes to that time, we will know who the strongest contender is to win. Mind you, it’s all about voting.”

“Football has really changed in the aspect of health and medicine. Today, footballers recover very fast because they have all the machines that help them bounce back quickly after playing a match.”

“For Ronaldo and other players who are earning so much, they can afford equipment in their houses and that helps them to renew their energy at a very fast pace.”

“This gives them the advantage to perform well and that’s why at 36 years and above, they can still perform at such a high level.”