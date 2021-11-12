Ronaldo Worked Extra Hard For His Greatness – Avram Glazer

Manchester United owner, Avram Glazer has come out to hail club forward, Cristiano Ronaldo. He recently had his say via a motivational speech he delivered to the Tulane University football team.

According to him, from the day Ronaldo first joined MUFC at 16 years old, he was the first person to practice and the last person to leave training.

Glazer added that great athletes like CR7 don’t just become great, they work extra hard to attain such heights.

His words, “He joined us when he was 16 years old,”

“And from the day he joined Manchester United, he was the first person to practice and the last person to leave practice.”

“So great athletes don’t just be great, they’re not born great – they work extra hard, and they try their best and you just have to do your best.”

“You have to be as focused as possible and try to achieve what you can achieve.”