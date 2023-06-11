Ronaldo’s Presence Is Another Reason For Leaving Real Madrid For Saudi Arabia – Benzema

Ex-Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has come out to say that his religion was a key factor in persuading him to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Saudi Arabia is currently enjoying a new era of football, and it is clear that progress would be made in the league soon.

Benzema added that Ronaldo is his friend, so that adds to the reason why he decided to come to the country.

His words, “I’m so ready to show my talent in this new challenge, there are so many big names play here in this league – Cristiano Ronaldo and now me,”

“So, it’s very important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact, because it’s not only about playing well here, I should bring the success I managed to achieve in Europe and play the same way I used to do with Real Madrid.”

“[Ronaldo] is my friend and he is here. It’s amazing to see him here in Saudi Arabia, also he represents the new era of football in this country and the progress that’s happening here, which is important on the international level.”