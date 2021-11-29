Ronaldo’s Stats Since He Returned To MUFC Have Not Been Bad – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to question MUFC’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo vs Chelsea. He recently revealed that Ronaldo isn’t one for coming off the bench and he shouldn’t be made to go through that.

According to him, Ronaldo was probably freezing on the bench because he didn’t return to the club to watch others play football.

Keane added that CR7 is a world-class player and his stats since he returned to MUFC have been okay.

His words, “Ronaldo isn’t one for coming off the bench – he was probably freezing there. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench.”

“[Ronaldo leaves the pitch immediately when the final whistle sounds]. Why Carrick is trying to give him a high-five, I don’t know. Let him get down the tunnel, there is nothing wrong with a player being upset. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. What is the point?”

“He is a world-class player. His stats since he came back to the club are ok – he has got some goals and some assists. This idea that he is going to start closing people down? He’s not.”

“Sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I’ve played with players who don’t do the bit you hope – the Cantonas of this world – but you forgive them because they score the winning goals in tight matches.”

“Ronaldo has to be in the starting XI. This idea of resting him? Villarreal didn’t take a lot out of the players and they are not playing again until Thursday night. He could have played easily.”