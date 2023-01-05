Ruben Neves Is A Private Conversation For Barcelona – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to say that Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves is a great player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he knows that Busquets cannot play forever, the Spaniard has made it clear that he wishes to continue at the club.

Laporta added that Frenkie de Jong can also play in that position, so Neves will remain a private conversation for now.

His words, “Neves is a great player, but this is part of private conversations,”

“Busquets will not be eternal and there are internal discussions to find him a substitute with guarantees. Frenkie de Jong can play in this position, but he won’t do with a single player. Xavi will end up deciding this.”

On Busquets, “There is a good relationship with his representative, Jorge Mendes. He wants to continue at Barca and we have everything covered.”