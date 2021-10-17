Salah’s Beautiful Goals Are Not Surprising – Mane

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has come out to say that he is happy and proud to have scored 100 Premier League goals. He recently revealed that he hopes to score more goals and win more trophies with the club.

According to him, his aim when he started playing in England was to have an impact on the pitch with goals and assists, and he is happy with how things have turned out.

Mane added that Salah’s goal yesterday was better than the one vs City and it’s no surprise because everyone knows his quality.

His words, “Honestly, when I came to the Premier League my dream was to score as many as I can and especially to win trophies,”

“So today [Saturday] I’m very happy and very proud to score 100 goals. Hopefully, more goals [are] coming and also trophies coming.”

On Salah’s goals, “I think it’s a better goal than City! But it’s no surprise for us because we know his quality, one of the best players in the world. He showed it [on Saturday],”

“[Firmino] as well – he showed it – one of the best for sure in the world. I’m very happy for them.”

“Especially [Firmino’s] hat-trick, it was not an easy time for him with injuries but he is back and I’m happy for him. Hopefully, he will be here for us and score more goals for us until the end of the season.”