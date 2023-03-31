Saliba Has A Tricky Back Injury – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to confirm that William Saliba will miss Saturday’s game vs Leeds. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he remains hopeful that the defender will play again this season, but he is currently out for a while.

Arteta added that back injuries are always very tricky for players, but he will stay hopeful.

His words, “He [Saliba] is progressing. Unfortunately, he feels some discomfort in his back and we are trying to manage him in the best possible way. He’s not going to be fit for this game [against Leeds] but we are trying, he is trying to do everything he can to feel better and get back training, but not yet. We don’t know if it happened the previous game as he had a very awkward landing against Fulham but before that he was fine.”

“Yeah, I’m very hopeful and he is as well. Back injuries are a bit tricky, how they evolve with the load in certain areas but he’s very positive about it, the medical staff are positive about it, so let’s push it every day a little bit and see how he copes with that and how the pain develops. He’s so willing to be back with the team.”

“Hopefully we [can] get the right load for him, the right amount of rest that he needs while we’re keeping him active. And the pain starts to go away and we are more comfortable with the images we have of him that we can start to take him to the pitch and do certain activities with him. That’s it.”