Sam Allardyce Knew Leeds United Needed A Miracle To Survive – Karl Robinson

Sam Allardyce’s assistant, Karl Robinson has come out to say that they took on an impossible job of trying to keep Leeds United in the Premier League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and Sam Allardyce knew it was an impossible task before taking the job, but their collective ego made them believe they could perform a miracle at Leeds United.

Karl added that he remembers telling Big Sam he was crazy to accept the job with four games to go.

His words, “It was almost an impossible job, but we all have that ego going in and plotting a miracle. That’s not naivety or stupidity, we thought we could do it even though we knew it’d be so difficult.”

“I was playing golf and I got a phone call from the gaffer [Allardyce] to say what are you doing? I said I was playing golf. He said can you get yourself up to Leeds tonight. He said he was going in for the last four games of the season. I actually think I said ‘are you mad?’ He said get yourself up here tonight and we’ll have a conversation. I got in my car and drove to Yorkshire.”