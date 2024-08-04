Sancho Can Play As Striker In Hojlund’s Absence – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to hint that he could deploy Jadon Sancho in a new position next season. This is coming after the club was handed multiple injury blows during pre-season, ad fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can definitely play Sancho as a striker if Hojlund is not available at the beginning of the season, and Zirkzee coming in can ease the pressure in that position as well.

Erik added that even if Jadon is majorly regarded as a winger, he can surely play as a false striker when asked to.

His words, “That’s what we can do [play Sancho in the middle] if we don’t have the availability of Rasmus, but of course, Joshua Zirkzee, he’s coming in, he’s started training. But you also have to consider that he’s not so long in training, so that will take time, and he has to adapt to English football and our way of playing as well.

There is also, of course, Jadon, who can play as a striker. We know he can play in wide areas, but also as a false striker, he’s an option. Marcus has done it before [played up front] and he can do it, and it’s definitely an option. But I think he is most productive from the left, starting wide and coming inside. So when he can arrive there, he is most effective. But we have other options. We have Bruno who can play as a striker as well.”

WOW.

