Sancho Might Struggle To Make The First XI Again – Neville

Manchester United forward, Jadon Sancho might end up like Donny van de Beek, Gary Neville has said. He recently revealed that the ex Borussia Dortmund star doesn’t seem to fit Manchester United’s system.

According to him, he is really feeling bad for the English winger right now because he has played in some woeful MUFC performances this season and might find it hard to get back in the team.

Neville added that he also feels terrible for VDB who has not kicked a ball for nearly 18 months despite being bought for big money.

His words, “I can’t help thinking about Van de Beek,”

“Who has put their name on him? Who’s sponsoring that at Manchester United, that £40 million that’s been spent on that kid who’s been sat in the stand and not kicked a football for nearly 18 months?”

“Sancho, if he’s not careful, is going to end up exactly the same. He’s played in some pretty appalling performances in the last few [weeks], not him… I mean team performances.”

“He’s come into a club that’s looked completely disjointed in terms of their football. He’s played in a far better team and unit at Dortmund. He’s come in here and probably thinking, ‘what the hell am I in here? What is this?’. There’s no organisation, there’s no structure, the defensive work rate is poor.”

“He’s actually the only player, when you look at the defensive running stats of Manchester United’s front players, that’s got anywhere near… I think he’s fifth or sixth out of the top four clubs’ front players, he was in the top 10. So he’s actually put a shift in.”

“But he must be sat on that bench today thinking, ‘what am I doing?’, now he’s thinking, ‘where do I play in that system?’. Because I don’t see him in a three in midfield and I don’t see him in a two up front, so he’s probably thinking, ‘where is my career at Manchester United?’.”

“And Van de Beek’s thinking the same. Today has been a good day but it does cause problems elsewhere.”