Saying Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Car Chase Story Is A PR Stunt Is Absurd – Rep

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shocked at the response to their car chase claims, a new report has revealed. Recall that the couple recently shared that they were involved in a near-catastrophic two-hour paparazzi chase in New York City when they were returning from the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

According to Us Weekly magazine, both Harry and Meghan insist that their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and those saying otherwise are only trying to hurt them.

A source added that the couple have decided to not stay out of sight and hide their faces amid the ongoing attack from the public.

The source said, “They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line.”

“As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

Their representative added, “Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt. Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

