    Sean Kingston, Mother Indicted In $1M Federal Fraud Case

    Popular singer, Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner are facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding businesses of over $1 million.

    Federal prosecutors recently announced that a Grand Jury in Miami indicted Kingston and Turner on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

    Sean Kingston
    According to the indictment, Sean and his mother falsely claimed to have sent money transfers to pay for goods, and despite the payments never going through, they retained possession of the items.

    Among the fraudulent acquisitions were a $160,000 Cadillac Escalade and $480,000 worth of jewelry, and if convicted, Kingston and Turner face severe penalties, with each of the six counts carrying a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

