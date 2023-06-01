Seeing Female Footballers Get Injured Ahead Of 2023 Women’s World Cup Is Sad – Kane

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has come out to say that he hopes artificial intelligence can revolutionize injury prevention. He recently revealed this amid reports that a number of players are set to miss the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it has been a real shame to see several women players go down huge injuries in recent months, and that is why he is very big on injury prevention via any means.

Kane added that he expects AI to get better till the sight of terrible injuries become a thing of the past.

His words, “It’s been a real shame to see some of the women players go down with those injuries and big injuries as well,”

“Injury prevention is something that is the most important thing to me.”

“It [will] only get more impressive, AI will get better and hopefully in the long run we’ll start seeing less and less injuries.”

“You’ve got a little issue on your left side or your right side and you need to even out because when you’re playing game after game, all you’re doing is just putting more impact on maybe the weaker side.”

“[We were] lucky enough we had the European Championship last year and I was able to go there, watch the final at Wembley, watch them win. I saw how much it meant to the country — the country was so behind them, thousands and thousands of fans watching.”

“The European Championship is great, but the World Cup is the pinnacle of football.”