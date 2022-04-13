Senate Holds Special Session For Adamu, Kyari, Nasiha As They Exit NASS

To mark the exit of Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Abubakar Kyari and Hassan Muhammad Nasiha from the Senate, the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday held a special session for them.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was the former governor of Nasarawa State and a three-time Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial who emerged the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Abubakar Kyari also emerged Deputy National Chairman of APC (North), while Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha was appointed the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

They all resigned their Senatorial seats for the new assignments.

The session which commenced at 11.45 started with comments from the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) and ended at 1.58pm.

He congratulated the former lawmakers on their recent attainments.

Lawmakers took turns to speak glowingly about the three former Senators at the session.

The Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), urged the new National Chairman of the APC to deepen democracy in the discharge of his duties.

Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), commended Senator Adamu for laying the foundation of Nasarawa State and for strides in developing the education sector.

He noted that as the first Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Senator Adamu was able to ensure harmony among members irrespective of diverse political persuasion.

According to him, the new National Chairman contributed to the growth of Agriculture in Nigeria as Chairman of the Farmer’s Association of Nigeria and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Aliero added that the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, on the other hand, recorded a long history of service with impeccable legislative achievements as Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC and FCT.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), urged Senator Abdullahi Adamu to bring his wealth of experience as former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum to bear on the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central), described Senator Adamu as eminently qualified to lead the ruling APC to victory in 2023.

He observed that it was the first time that members of the Senate were elevated to serve in higher capacities.

James Manager (Delta South), urged the National Chairman to maintain “Senatorial integrity” in service to Nigerians, adding that doing so would boost confidence in members of the National Assembly.

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South), urged the National Chairman and his Deputy to protect the sanctity of the National Assembly, as it is the most vulnerable arm of government.

A frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship position, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), said the emergence of Senator Adamu as APC National Chairman was the best decision made by the All Progressives Congress.

“We will stand by him, work with him and do all the foot soldiering to see that he succeeds”, he said.

Senator Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa-Ibom North East) said, “Senator Adamu is a man you can trust any day. I am confident that APC which we thought was almost gone has got it right.

“I am confident that Baba Adamu will do the right thing. We will miss him.”

Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), said, “Senator Adamu is a political textbook of contemporary Nigeria.

“He is patriotic and God fearing. Each time he speaks here, he speaks from the position of the law.

“I served in his Committee on Agriculture. You’ll know he is a believer in the rule of law. He is a no-nonsense man.

“Your (Adamu’s) emergence is a pointer that more people from the other side, from the body language, are willing to come back.

“He is a good man with a large heart who is a team player.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his contribution, described the emergence of four members (serving and former) of the National Assembly as party executives of the APC as a remarkable development in the political evolution and history of Nigeria.

“That the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Secretary and National Auditor are all people who are either completing their service in the Senate or were here before.

“What this goes to show is that the legislature is coming of age, that the legislature is now contributing to the political development and stability of our country, and we shouldn’t take this for granted.

“Even though the legislature has been the most disadvantaged arm of government out of the three but I think it is rapidly developing”, Lawan said.

The APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in his remarks on the floor, assured that the newly elected lawmakers in the APC would protect the integrity of the National Assembly within the confines of the party and its processes.

He also extended a hand of friendship to lawmakers in the minority party to become members of APC.

“As I go out of this chamber my colleagues, I’ll go with one assignment that I’ve given myself. I’ll break through this side of the aisle.

“I have friends here that I hope and pray, that the spirit that we’ve lived with over the years will continue to trail whatever we do.

“Some of you are the best materials that this country can have, but you’re in the wrong camp.

“I was a founding member of the PDP in 1998. I took the flag of PDP to Nasarawa state. I served as a Governor with PDP, I served as Secretary of the Board of Trustees.

“They say it as if to remind me. As a person who did provide the service, nobody has asked me why did you break the bondage between you and PDP.

“It is in my heart of hearts, those of you who are willing to reach out to the higher pedestal of life, our hands are open and we are stretching those hands to you.”