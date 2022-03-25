Senegal Must Overcome Any Pressure In Egypt – Koulibaly

Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to say that the players are planning to avenge the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations defeat by Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium when they play Egypt on Friday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he watched the final from the stands, and it was a difficult moment for him, so he and his teammates are willing to do everything to win on the same groud vs Egypt.

Koulibaly added that the Senegalese players are ready to do everything possible to overcome the pressure they will be under in Egypt.

His words, “[2019 Afcon final] was a very difficult match. I watched it from the stands, and when I entered the stadium, I remembered that match,”

“Everyone knows that and gives us more of a push, which encourages us to take our revenge and win on the field despite everything. We will give our best to overcome this pressure.”

“We are ready for the match, especially since we have met Egypt since the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, which makes the match more difficult. We are now more prepared since a lot of time has passed.”