Senegal’s Togetherness Is Unmatched – Koulibaly

Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to say that Senegal’s togetherness is unmatched despite missing the injured Sadio Mane and Cheikhou Kouyate at the 2022 World Cup finals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Senegal is a united group, and even if the nation’s team has been plagued by lots of injury issues, their togetherness has taken them far.

Koulibaly added that he and his teammates will keep believing that great things can happen in Qatar.

His words, “We are a group, we are a team, we are brothers and that is the difference because we miss one good player, one legend for us, Sadio [Mane] and we also miss Cheikhou [Kouyate], who got injured after the first game, so we knew as a team we can make something and as a team we can go far,”

“So we keep on believing and this win is for Sadio [Mane] and for Papa Bouba Diop, which was the second anniversary of his death, so we wanted to make something special and we are all happy.”

On his goal, “My first goal for the national team and it is amazing to score during the World Cup, and I think it is a dream for every child and today [Tuesday] I am really happy that I scored my first goal during this game and I hope we will go far.”