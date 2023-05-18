Seun Kuti’s Gun Licence Cannot Be Seized By The Police – Lawyer

Seun Kuti’s lawyer, Mr Olumide Adeyinka-Fusika (SAN) has come out to say that he is not aware of the police seizing his client’s gun licence. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is no link between his client’s case of assaulting a policeman and a gun licence, so he does not see why that should happen.

His words, “Regrettably, I’m not aware of this. However, a licence is not a gun. A gun license is a mere piece of paper authorising the bearer or licence to own and have possession of a specified piece of arm (gun).”

“Besides, what’s the connection between the allegation of slapping a policeman and police seizure of his gun licence?”

