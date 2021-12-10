Shame On Those Who Predicted Massive African Deaths Amid The Pandemic – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has come out to reveal what God told him when he prayed about the Coronavirus pandemic. He recently had his say while speaking to his congregation, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, God has assured him that the virus would not kill Nigerians and only those whose time has come will die.

He added that those who predicted Africans will die massively from the virus have been disappointed by God.

His words, “Whether you believe it or not, failure to pray is a sign of pride. The highly developed nations of the world believe that they have all the technologies and resources, and they can take care of themselves. Then an enemy showed up. An enemy they cannot see.”

“And they looked at Africa without money and resources and predicted that we will be dying like chicken. But they left out one parameter, and that is God. They left out that there is still a group of people who in their helpless estate still lift up their eyes to God and say ‘God help us’.”

“I said it in January 1 this year, I was telling them the government has done very well in fighting coronavirus, an enemy we can’t see. I said don’t be careless but don’t be afraid because there is a God who can see the invisible.”

“When this coronavirus broke, I cried to God and Daddy answered me. God spoke to me specifically and said, ‘Son, I have heard your cry. Only those whose time has come will die’.”

“I heard the number of people who die by snakebite every year is about 2000. That means in two years averagely 4000 people die by snake bites. coronavirus has been around nearly two years now. By the grace of God, it hasn’t killed 4000 yet. Take my word for it; don’t be afraid. You won’t die until your time comes.”

“But when pride comes and the moment you think you can do things on your own, God will leave everything to you. God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble.”

“God made you for his pleasure so he doesn’t like the idea of you wanting to be independent of Him. He wants to have fellowship with him. That’s why when Adam fell he came down looking for him. He enjoys hearing you pray. I pray over the water before using it to bath. I pray over every little thing I do.”

“The devil knows the only way to help when you are under a siege is by prayer so he attacks the prayer life of people. Prayerlessness enables the siege to continue.”