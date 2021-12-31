Shatta Wale’s Concern About Nigeria’s Lack Of Support For Other African Countries Is Valid – Stonebwoy

Popular Ghanaian artist, Stonebwoy has come out to react to Shatta Wale’s accusation that Ghanaian artistes support Nigerian artistes but Nigerians don’t reciprocate. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Shatta Wale’s approach was wrong, it is true that Nigeria hasn’t helped to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from other African nations which pollinate Nigerian music to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international levels.

He added that Shatta Wale’s concern is valid and he isn’t wrong with his accusations.

His words, “The topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention.”

