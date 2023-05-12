Shettima reveals Tinubu’s decision that will invalidate Islamization of Nigeria agenda

Vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima has said that his principal, Bola Tinubu, wants the Senate President to be a Christian from the South-South.

According to Shettima, “That will validate the negative narrative of Islamization of Nigeria”.

His comments come amid growing protests over the nomination of preferred choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the presiding officers of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Shetima met with the APC speaker and deputy speaker designate in the persons of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State (North West) and Benjamin Kalu from Abia State (South East) on Friday.

The APC have purportedly endorsed Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) and Barau Jibrin (Kano) for Senate president and Deputy Senate President respectively.

“What we are trying to avoid is a situation whereby the number one citizen, number two citizen, the number three citizen, the number four citizen, the number four citizen are all of the same faith.

“That will validate the negative narrative of Islamization of Nigeria.

“That is why my principal, a fair minded individual, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu insists the number three citizen must come from the South/south (Christian). The stability of the nation is more important than any other consideration. We are talking about inclusivity,” Shettima said.