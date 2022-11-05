Shettima: You were referring to bandits’ empire – PDP fires back at Fani-Kayode

The Peoples Democratic Party has lambasted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, over comment projecting the vice presidential candidate of the ruling party, Kashim Shettima as a godly man.

The former aviation minister, who is a staunch supporter of the APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, had in a recent outing, referred to Shettima as a refined godly man ready to help the country.

But PDP in a statement issued on Saturday by its Spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, said Shettima was rather preparing to help his “Bandits’ Empire” not Nigeria.

Dino, who recently tagged Shettima as grand commander of terrorists, urged Fani-Kayode to learn how to keep mum on certain issues.

The statement reads, “The noisome pest, Femi Fani-Kayode, characteristic of his style to harvest opportunity in the possible feasting that Kashim Shettima might possess, has again in his boisterous and fugitive leeching demonstrated his shallow and tepid understanding of the dignity of silence.

“He probably has not been exposed to the Biblical admonition in Proverbs 17:28, which teaches that ‘Even fools are thought wise when they keep silent; with their mouths shut they seem intelligent’. It would have been better if Femi Fani Kayode pretended to be wise. No penalty for such self assessment.

“It is ridiculous to Femi Fani Kayode to say, for want of substance, that Shettima is a refined, decent and godly man who wants to help his country.

“The country in context must be a reference to the Bandits’ Empire, otherwise, how could a godly man harbour Kabiru Sokoto who bombed worshippers on Christmas Day at St Theresa’s Catholic Church at Madala on the fringe of Abuja in December 2013? It means then that with godly people like Shettima hell is their paradise.

“What a sardonic humour to also award Shettima the undeserved award of a helper of Nigeria? Where is the record of that service? Where was Shettima when the Chibok girls were hauled into Sambisa Forest? Attempting to compare the unlike to the like in such a manner is a reprehensible pretence by the indecent.

“Like a man always wanting to hug the limelight, Femi Fani Kayode is always eager to use any tangential opportunity to frolic around the name of Atiku Abubakar, even when it’s unreasonable. Atiku Abubakar is the real refined and decent man, who fears God and love humanity.

“It is possible that Femi Fani Kayode is mistaking Atiku for his Boss and Area Father, Senator Ahmed Tinubu who is reckoned for his Area Boys politics and whose artistry is currently on display as he progresses in error to destroy, demystify, denigrate and destructure the Afenifere, which ideally should form the bastion of his support, if truly he’s the South West Political Godfather as he often bandies around.

“This is the serious issue that should concern Femi Fani Kayode at the moment, not the rent seeking and unconscionable defence of an untutored demagogue masquerading as poster boy of the sahel.

“My brotherly counsel for Femi Fani Kayode is to always be in a good frame of mind, which could offer him the alertness to know what to say, when to say it, who to say it to and when to say it. Another bad outing for an unguarded parrot.”