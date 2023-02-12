    Login
    Subscribe

    Sina Rambo Needs To Stay On His Lane – Korth

    Sports By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular figure, Korth has come out to react to her estranged husband, Sina Rambo’s recent birthday message to her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Sina Rambo
    Sina Rambo

    Sharing an old video of himself and Korth which came with the geo-location, Atlanta, Korth simply described him as an attention seeker who needs to stay on his lane henceforth.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply